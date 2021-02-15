JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV5) -- We are starting to a see downward trend when it comes to the number of COVID cases in the KC metro.

 

“We hit a high of around almost two hundred patients altogether and about 110 Acute cases today we are down to 32 we’ve dropped 60 to 65 percent,” says University Kansas Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Stites.

 

That is the drop medical officials from the University of Kansas Health System are seeing in the number of COVID patients being hospitalized.

 

According to Mid-America Regional Council on January 7th there was a daily average of more than 1,000 COVID cases in the KC metro.

Jump forward to the start of February and the region has seen a drop in that average to just under 340 cases.

 

Deaths and testing have also dropped drastically, medical officials credit the vaccine rollout.

 

“Nursing homes are being vaccinated I think that’s having an impact and there is differing opinions on whether vaccinations had an impact on the number of new positives I don’t think there should be much question with that,” says Stites. 

 

He also adds that about 1/3rd of the country has had the virus and it’s rare to get re-infected.

