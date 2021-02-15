JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV5) -- Women are being encouraged to schedule their mammograms around the covid-19 vaccine.
“Be safe don’t be sorry, go get your mammogram, then go get your vaccine,” says University Kansas Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Stites.
This was the message medical experts from the University of Kansas Health System were echoing in response to medical reports showing that both the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines can cause swelling of the lymph nodes in a small percentage of women.
Enlarged lymph nodes can also be a sign of breast cancer which has led to concerns from women.
“If we think back at last year we had a 50% decrease in diagnosis and women are getting diagnosed at more advanced stages so I don’t want this to be an excuse for women to not get their mammograms,” says Dr. Jamie Wagner the Chief Division of Breast Surgical Oncology.
Medical officials say the findings have mainly been with the Moderna vaccine, about 10% of patients could experience swelling on the side of injection, and on the second dose the number of patients increased to 16%.
Officials say it’s still a very small percentage and shouldn’t be a reason for concern.
“The important thing to know is that the vaccine does not cause abnormalities in the breast so if we ask the right questions to our patients we can usually determine this is from the vaccine and not from breast cancer,” says Dr. Onalisa Winblad, the Director of the Division of Breast Imaging.
Doctors say they’ve seen the swelling go down on average within about two weeks after the vaccine, but there have been cases lasting up to six to eight weeks.
The society of breast imaging encourages women to schedule mammograms before their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or four to six weeks after the second dose.
