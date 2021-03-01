OMAHA, NE (AP/KCTV) - Workers in the meatpacking industry are lining up to get their coronavirus shots.  It's peace of mind for the people working in an industry that was heavily impacted by Covid-19 a year ago. Officials with the United Food and Commercial Workers union say interest in the vaccine is high among workers. The major meatpacking companies - JBS, Cargill, Tyson Foods and Smithfield Foods - say a number of states plan to begin vaccinating meat plant workers this week, including in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Colorado.

