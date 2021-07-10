Click here for updates on this story
MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) -- According to Mobile County Sheriff's Office, a homeowner found a man, Matthew Herring, sleeping inside his home on Rayborn Drive in Theodore.
When the homeowner approached Herring, Herring pulled gun and said "Move or I'll shoot you."
According to MCSO, Herring then left the house and deputies located him a short time later inside a car at a nearby business.
Deputies also found two guns in the car.
Herring was arrested and is currently still in jail.
