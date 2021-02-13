McConnell will vote to acquit Trump in second impeachment trial

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has told his colleagues that he will vote to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol last month, according to a source familiar with the conversations.
The decision all but ensures that Trump will avoid becoming the first president in American history to be convicted in an impeachment trial.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
