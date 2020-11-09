KANSAS CITY, MO -- On Tuesday, Mayor Quinton Lucas will introduce a resolution that he says could create more independence and accountability for the Kansas City Police Department's Office of Community Complaints. Lucas says the possible changes are common sense steps to remove barriers to filing a complaint against a member of the police department.
In Kansas City, Missouri a non-police, civilian oversight agency operates under the authority of the Board of Police Commissioners. The Office of Community Complaints is tasked with protecting community members from police abuse or misconduct as well as protecting police officers from unfair accusations.
“I've heard loud and clear from people in Kansas City throughout the summer that they want to see that more is done,” Lucas said about calls for accountability.
Right now, someone who wants to file a complaint has 90 days to do so. Under the resolution Lucas is proposing, the time limit would increase to two years. Lucas would also like to remove the age requirement. Current policy prohibits complaints from anyone under 17 years old without a parent or legal guardian. “I've also heard from people that were minors at the time of certain incidents that said that they wanted to file a complaint but may not have a relationship with a parent,” Lucas said.
The resolution Lucas is introducing would also remove notary requirements for complaints and allow third party complaints from witnesses or bystanders who are not involved in an incident. “We continue to have some folks at times who are scared to bring something to light,” Lucas said.
The mayor says under current Board policy, the proposed changes must be reviewed by committees within the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. The resolution will be introduced Tuesday morning at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting.
Lucas says community members have asked that the Office of Community Complaints be operated independently of KCPD and the Board of Police Commissioners. He says that would require the Missouri General Assembly to take legislative action.
