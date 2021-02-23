KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will be speaking with Alvin Brooks in a livestreamed event for Brooks' new book that dives into civil rights work.
It starts Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
Brooks was one of the first black police officers hired by the KCPD.
He is also the first black department head in Kansas City government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.