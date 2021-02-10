KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will deliver his annual State of the City Address February 10, at 6 p.m. at Winnetonka High School. During this Address, Mayor Lucas will preview the proposed Kansas City Fiscal Year 2022 Budget, which will be formally presented to the City Council during Business Session on Thursday, February 11, at 1 p.m.
As a COVID-19 safety precaution, Kansas Citians are asked to tune in to the Address via livestream, which will be available on Mayor Lucas's Facebook page.
