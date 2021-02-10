KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will deliver his annual State of the City Address February 10, at 6 p.m. at Winnetonka High School. During this Address, Mayor Lucas will preview the proposed Kansas City Fiscal Year 2022 Budget, which will be formally presented to the City Council during Business Session on Thursday, February 11, at 1 p.m.

As a COVID-19 safety precaution, Kansas Citians are asked to tune in to the Address via livestream, which will be available on Mayor Lucas's Facebook page.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.