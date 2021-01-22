KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he is making a friendly wager ahead of the Chiefs matchup against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game Sunday.
The wager will be with Buffalo mayor Byron Brown.
Lucas will announce the wager at Gates Bar B-Q on Brooklyn Ave. Friday at 11:15 a.m.
You can catch the AFC Championship game on KCTV5 at 5:40 p.m. CT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.