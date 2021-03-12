KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
Friday, the American Jazz Museum is announcing a new major campaign initiative.
It's in honor of legendary jazz musician Charlie Parker at 9:30 a.m at the American Jazz Museum atrium.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, Bobby Watson and Bryan Parker, Parker's grandson, are announcing the new campaign.
'In the Yard' is an effort to raise $101,000 by August 29, Parker's 101st birthday, to support educational jazz youth programming, increased digitization of collections and programs, and a new KC Jazz Incubator to support local musicians and the 18th and Vine district.
The incubator will serve as a hub for local musicians to build foundations of success through mentorship, collaboration, improvisation, and innovation.
