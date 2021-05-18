KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas today will participate in a two-day virtual summit beginning Tuesday and Wednesday called “Reimagining Public Safety,” hosted by the U.S. Conference of Mayors in partnership with Cities United and Everytown for Gun Safety.
During this two-day summit, Mayor Lucas and America’s mayors will meet with top White House officials, federal policymakers, and national and community leaders to discuss how to make America’s cities more just, equitable, and safe.
Mayor Lucas will provide remarks during a session called “The Factors Behind Gun Violence” at 12:30 p.m on Tuesday.
You can tune in virtually here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67EzFAVoYQU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.