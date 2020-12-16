KANSAS CITY (KCTV) – During the past two weeks there have been multiple occasions where groups of people stopped traffic and did burn outs in the middle of Downtown.
Mayor Quinton Lucas and KCPD Deputy Chief Karl Oakman announced their offices are working together to find ways of deterring racers.
“We are always looking to work with folks that want to do that sort of thing, however just stopping on Grand or any other street in Kansas City isn’t acceptable,” said Lucas. “It’s high-risk and something about which we have great concern.”
Lucas and Oakman pointed to a specific race over the summer that ended with 7 people shot.
KCTV 5 viewers sent in video from that night showing a driver shooting a gun up into the air while surrounded by other cars.
While recent street races haven’t sparked violence, Oakman says there’s a high risk of danger for everyone involved.
“When you’re at an intersection in a populated Downtown area, it puts everyone in danger,” Oakman said. “Not just the spectators, but people who are doing their normal day-to-day activities come across this and you’re putting them at risk.”
Lucas said his team is looking at cities out west for examples of anti-aggressive driving legislation and possible penalties for people organizing the races.
“I understand this is a challenging time and a challenging season at large and people are entertaining themselves, perhaps in new and different ways, but this is not one acceptable form of it,” Lucas said.
Oakman said city council needs to take additional legal measures.
“Current city ordinances don’t give us the ability to thoroughly enforce and prevent this type of activity,” Oakman said.
KCPD said they are targeting the activity, not certain groups based on their demographics.
