Matt Hancock resigned as Britain's Health Secretary Saturday, one day after he apologized for breaching Covid regulations.
The politician was pictured kissing and embracing his adviser, with whom British tabloid The Sun alleges he is having an extramarital affair.
"I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this," he said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.