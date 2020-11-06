Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus By Kaitlan Collins, CNN Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for coronavirus, two officials confirm to CNN.Bloomberg was the first to report about the test. This is a breaking story and will be updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Positive Mark Meadows Coronavirus Official White House Bloomberg Cnn Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesSuper Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs split cost to use Arrowhead Stadium as Election Day voting siteMcLouth, KS boasts unusual road attractionBaby, teen taken from KCK residence found safe in MissouriConvenience store employee helps woman who was being held against her willEighth grader in Washington, Missouri dies from COVID-19Johnson County, Kansas voters choose to remove antiquated liquor lawPolice: 1 dead, 2 injured after Sunday morning crashPolice: 2 dead, at least 3 injured in West Bottoms shootingWWI Museum defaced with anti-voting vandalismA father built his daughter a 50-foot pirate ship for Halloween Videos
