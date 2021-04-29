Click here for updates on this story
HUBERT, North Carolina (WLOS) -- A house fire in Hubert has left a marine, his pregnant wife and their 3-year old daughter without a home.
The owner of the home, Cody Gormley says his wife and daughter were an hour into a road trip to South Carolina when they got the call from a neighbor that their house was on fire.
Fire crews responded to the scene on Shadow Creek Drive at around 8:30 Tuesday night and were able to put it out shortly after.
Gormley, who was also not home at the time, says he is glad his family is safe but he doesn’t know where they are going stay while the house is repaired.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.