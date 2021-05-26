Marietta man wanted in Cobb County, captured in Arkansas

Click here for updates on this story
PALESTINE, Arkansas (WFSB) -- Arkansas State Police captured Cody Demmitt of Marietta, Georgia, near Palestine, Arkansas, Monday night.
Several law enforcement agencies searched for the 28-year-old for six-hours. Demmitt was suspected in a shooting which wounded an officer in Tennessee. A trooper spotted a vehicle believed to be taken by Demmitt around 1:30 p.m.
Demmitt eluded an attempt by law enforcement to stop him. He ended up dumping the vehicle off St. Francis County Road 255 near Palestine. Dimmett was located and arrested around 7:30 p.m. near where he was last seen by the trooper.
Cobb County Police have confirmed with CBS46 News on Tuesday afternoon that Demmitt is currently in Arkansas, and Arkansas State Police and possibly other law enforcement agencies are working to apprehend him.
The FBI is also involved, said a police spokesperson.
Police said, his girlfriend and their young child are safe with law enforcement in Memphis, Tennessee.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as updates are released.
