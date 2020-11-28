(CNN Español) — Murió Diego Armando Maradona. Fue velado en la Casa Rosada. La Plaza de Mayo se abarrotó de seguidores que con dolor despedían a su máximo ídolo. “No lo vengo a despedir, lo vengo a saludar porque es inmortal”, dijo un entusiasta.
Maradona se fue a los 60 años en un año en el que se prohibió a los hinchas asistir a los estadios de fútbol. Una pandemia fulminó el arrebato de los fanáticos en las tribunas, pero no en el funeral del eterno 10 de la albiceleste.
Crónica de un último adiós.
