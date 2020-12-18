KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many members of Congress got their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine Friday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senator Mitt Romney were a few.
Vice President Mike Pence got his first shot in front of cameras to promote the vaccination program. President Elect Joe Biden will get his first shot on Monday.
However, now stories are starting to emerge about some who have reached the front of the line quickly, and before many front line health care workers.
Former Alabama Governor Robert Bentley shared pictures of himself getting a vaccine on Twitter. Bentley resigned from office in the middle of a scandal in 2017. Bentley is a dermatologist, but he is not treating Covid-19 patients. Many on social media were quick to criticize him.
The Los Angeles Times is reporting that many wealthy people are already trying to jump the line. A doctor who works at Cedars Sinai Medical Center told the Times that one patient asked, "If I donate $25,000 to Cedars, would that help me get in line?" The doctor said no.
