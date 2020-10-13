Click here for updates on this story
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM) -- A Fayetteville man is using his lawn as a creative outlet to show off his artistic abilities and celebrate the fact he will soon get a break from mowing his yard as winter approaches.
Jay Phillips created a Pac-Man themed artwork at his home on Cline Avenue.
He says he used about $30 worth of paint to make the creation.
Phillips told 5NEWS it's become a tradition at his home to celebrate one of the last times he has to mow the lawn each season.
"This world can be very hard and very cold. I feel it’s a privilege to be able to inject some joy, color and passion into it to compensate and make the world a teensy bit cheerier," he said.
His 12-year-old son also helped cut the zig-zags with scissors.
"He was really proud of how nicely that turned out and it totally made the look pop, he did such a good job," Phillips said.
