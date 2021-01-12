Man's chicken coop building business thriving during pandemic

Click here for updates on this story
IMPERIAL, MO (KMOV) -- David Zahn owns a construction company in Imperial and that was his day job until recently.
"One day I was just doing some research on chickens and decided I wanted to get some. I actually found some. I went and picked them up and brought them back here and put them in my shed. I came inside and told the wife I got some chickens and she didn't believe me, we went out there and the chickens were there," said Zahn.
His new-found feathered friends couldn't stay in the shed, they needed a home. So he started building chicken coops. That was about ten years ago.
