Manchester United came from behind to beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.
Everton went ahead through Bernard's shot, but two goals from Bruno Fernandes ensured United were ahead by halftime.
Edinson Cavani's first goal for United wrapped up the win in stoppage time to provide some much needed respite for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The was the visitors' third consecutive away win in the Premier League in a season that has seen Solskjaer's side lose three times and draw once at home.
More to follow.
