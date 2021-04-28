Click here for updates on this story
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) -- The $1 million prize at the Kentucky Derby Festival hole-in-one contest goes unclaimed for the 32nd year.
Golfers took their best swings earlier Tuesday in the finals at the eighth hole at Seneca Golf Course. While no one made a hole-in-one, Shawn Santini, of Louisville, came the closest within 9 feet and 5 inches from the cup.
"I’m excited. I can’t believe I won," Santini said. "I owe it to my caddy, my wife, Tricia. She told me which club to pick for the shot and I did!"
Santini takes home $5,000.
The hole-in-one contest preliminaries began April 15 and ran through April 25. The finals for the competition were Tuesday, with 56 finalists taking their shot at $1 million.
WLKY is a proud sponsor of both the Great Steamboat Race and the hole-in-one contest.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.