HILLSBORO, Oregon (KPTV) -- A Hillsboro man recently won $3.9 million playing Oregon's Game Megabucks and decided to split the prize winnings with his son.
The Oregon Lottery says Melvin Date matched all six numbers for the April 3 Megabucks drawing to win the jackpot. The long-time player checked the ticket using the lottery's mobile app and learned he matched all the numbers drawn: 2-8-13-21-23-34.
Date split the prize with his son, giving him $1 million and Date getting $2.9 million. Date and his son chose the one-time lump sum amount.
The Oregon Lottery says Date took home - after taxes - $986,000, while his son got a lump sum amount of $340,000, after taxes.
The winning Megabucks ticket was purchased at Safeway on Tualatin Valley Highway.
