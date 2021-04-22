Click here for updates on this story
CATAWBA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) -- A North Carolina man who was shot after breaking into his grandfather’s home last week has died from his injuries.
Police said Jessie Gibson, 34, died Tuesday night at a Charlotte hospital.
Detectives said the grandfather shot Gibson during a home invasion in Long View a week ago.
Investigators said Gibson was wearing a mask when he assaulted his grandfather during the robbery attempt, and when his grandfather shot him he did not know the man was his grandchild.
The mask was found during a search a short distance from the scene, and Gibson was found injured at his home about a mile away after his girlfriend called 911.
The district attorney said no charges will be filed.
