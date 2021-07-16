Man shot and killed at Government Street gas station

Click here for updates on this story
MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) -- Police detectives in Mobile are searching for clues in yet another homicide case.
The Mobile Police Department said that at about 8:46 p.m. Thursday officers were dispatched to the Speed Stop gas station at 1891 Government St. after receiving a report that someone had been shot.
Upon their arrival, officers discovered a male who had been shot. Police said the adult male victim died as a result of his injuries.
At the scene, FOX10 News observed officers placing down evidence markers as bystanders looked on. One witness said an individual ran from a vehicle and that person was later found behind the Speed Stop a short time later.
Police ask anyone who has information pertaining to the case to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
