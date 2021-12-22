JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- On Wednesday, Jason Cook was sentenced to six years in prison for the fatal shooting of Cameron Douglas in 2019.
The judge followed the jury's recommendation, which was given after they convicted the now 24-year-old of involuntary manslaughter. The judge noted that this is the maximum time that could be given for a conviction of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
According to court records, Kansas City officers went to the 5300 block of Oak Leaf Drive on Jan. 21, 2019 after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Cameron Douglas dead on the front stoop of an apartment building.
Surveillance video showed an encounter between Cook and Douglas. Douglas had turned to walk away, but stopped and turned back toward Cook. Douglas had his hands in his pockets. Then, Cook began shooting.
Douglas ran and Cook started firing before running away himself.
Eight shell casings were found at the scene.
The prosecutor's office had charged Cook with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. In October, the jury convicted him of the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. Prosecutors then requested that the judge order the maximum penalty of six years for those convictions.
