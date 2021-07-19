Click here for updates on this story
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) -- A 20-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the 2018 fatal stabbing of Deandrea R. Vine.
Vine was a mother of four children and worked at Walmart to provide for her family.
A 20-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the 2018 fatal stabbing of Deandrea R. Vine.
Vine was a mother of four children and worked at Walmart to provide for her family.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.