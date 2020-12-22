Click here for updates on this story
DODGE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- Dodge County officials rescued a man who had fallen through the ice on Beaver Dam Lake early Tuesday, Dec. 22.
According to the Beaver Dam Fire Department, authorities receives a 911 call around 5:37 a.m., and could hear someone on the line but was not communicating and then the call was disconnected.
Dispatchers were able to plot the call to Beaver Dam Lake west of Sunset Bay Dr. -- near Fish Camp boat landing about 200 yards from the shore
Around 5:46 a.m., authorities say contact was made with the 911 caller again and he reported he fell through the ice and was hanging on to an ice shove and was unable to get back to shore.
Dodge County officials used a drone to find the man on the lake, and he was rescued by a Beaver Dam hovercraft around 6:11 a.m.
The man was treated for hypothermia at a local hospital and released.
The Beaver Dam Fire Department was assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.
