Man raises money by running

Click here for updates on this story
WILKES-BARRE, Pennsylvania (WNEP) -- One man was running for a cause close to his heart in part of Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Danny Kovalski was hit by a car back in 2015. He says Allied Services helped him recover from a traumatic brain injury.
To raise money, he's running four miles, every four hours, for 48 hours.
Runners from around the world are also completing the challenge at the same time.
"I will forever be in debt, cannot say thank you enough, and this is to give back to not only what they've done for me but for so many people," said Kovalski.
All the money raised will benefit Allied Services Heinz Rehab Hospital in Wilkes-Barre.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.