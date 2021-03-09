Click here for updates on this story
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KFSM) -- Dekota Harvey pled guilty to two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted capital murder in court on Tuesday (March 9).
Harvey, 24, was arrested for the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Elizabeth Dawson at a Fayetteville apartment complex in 2019. He's also accused of shooting and injuring another woman inside the home.
Harvey faced a capital murder charge and an attempted capital murder charge in connection with the shootings.
While in jail, he admitted to killing another inmate, Luis Cobos-Cenobio, who Harvey said wanted to die.
Another capital murder charge was issued for Harvey for the death of Cobos-Cenobio.
Harvey has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
He faced the death penalty in Arkansas for the crimes. But, by pleading guilty, he will avoid capital punishment.
Harvey will serve his prison sentence at the Arkansas Department of Corrections state prison.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.