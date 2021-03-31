Click here for updates on this story
WILSON'S CREEK, Caldwell County (WLOS) -- A North Carolina man is jailed after deputies said he shot and killed a family pet and the de facto mascot of a popular country store.
Caldwell County Sherriff’s Office officials said “Rocky,” a 120-pound Rottweiler, was laying on the porch at Betsey’s Ole Country Store in Wilson’s Creek on Sunday when he was killed.
Investigators said surveillance video showed a van drive up to the store, and moments later three shots were fired before the vehicle drove away.
On Tuesday, 35-year-old Joshua Hawley of Morganton was arrested and charged with one count of felony cruelty to animals.
Hawley’s bond was set at $10,000 and he is expected to make a first court appearance on Wednesday.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.