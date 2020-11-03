Click here for updates on this story
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (WGCL ) -- Police are trying to figure out what happened after a man was found dead between two apartment buildings in Norcross late Monday night.
Darryl Bailey, 35, was found fatally shot around 8:30 p.m. at the complex located on Castor Drive. It's unclear what led up to the shootings. There's also no word on suspects.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Gwinnett County Police.
