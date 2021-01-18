Click here for updates on this story
Kalihi, HI (KITV) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after an incident in Kalihi.
Police say the suspect exposed himself to a 68-year-old woman around 7:50 a.m. A 28-year-old man confronted the suspect and told him to leave the area.
The suspect then threatened the 28-year-old man with a knife and fled on foot.
Police located the male suspect and arrested him for Sex Assault in the fourth degree, Terroristic Threatening, and Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the third degree.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.