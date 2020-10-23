Click here for updates on this story
YORK COUNTY, PA (WPMT) -- A Wrightsville man is dead after a motorcycle crash.
Luis Rivera, 56, was found dead at the scene of the crash.
On October 22 around 8:00 p.m., the York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the area of Furnace Road in Hellam Township for a reported motorcycle crash.
Officials say that Rivera failed to negotiate a turn while riding the motorcycle, causing it to crash.
Rivera was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The coroner ruled his cause of death to be blunt force trauma associated with the crash.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.