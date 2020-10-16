France's anti-terror prosecutor said on Friday it was investigating the decapitation of a man in a suburb of Paris.
The man was found decapitated in Éragny-sur-Oise, north-west of the French capital, and a suspect was shot dead by police, the prosecutor's office told CNN.
Police have not yet provided a timeline of when these events took place.
This is a developing story.
