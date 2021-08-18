KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man faces aggravated assault charges after a stabbing near Margaret Kemp Park in the area of 9th and 10th streets.
On Tuesday morning, KCPD officers were sent to Gillham Plaza on a reported cutting. When they arrived, they found a white male laying on he sidewalk who said he had been stabbed at "Jurassic Park," otherwise known as Margaret Kemp Park.
According to charging documents, Joseph Taylor walked into the camp bleeding and stating he had just been stabbed. Taylor said the suspect was Hispanic.
Another resident of the park said there was only one Hispanic person living at the park, who was named Axel.
Authorities found a man matching the description of Axel near the City Union Mission at 10th and Troost. The male was taken into custody and identified as Axel Dominguez.
On his person, police found a pocket knife with apparent blood on it.
Dominguez was positively identified by Taylor and by video surveillance of the stabbing.
At the hospital, Taylor stated he had met a Hispanic male about a week prior to the assault underneath a bridge near the homeless camp. Dominguez was causing problems with all the occupants in the camp and was accused of stealing their items.
Prior to his own assault, Taylor was alerted by his girlfriend to Dominguez assaulting another member of the camp. Dominguez then fled the camp and Taylor chased after him. Taylor caught up with Dominguez in front of City Union Mission where Dominguez then stabbed him.
Taylor was able to flee but later fell to the ground when Dominguez then jumped on him and stabbed him repeatedly.
The man who had previously been assaulted by Dominguez found the two and scared Dominguez away. Taylor walked a few blocks until he was found by someone who got him police assistance.
Dominguez was arrested later Tuesday and his bond is pending.
