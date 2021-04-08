Click here for updates on this story
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged after allegedly attacking another man with a machete at the City Hall homeless camp.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 50-year-old Carl E. Frazier has been charged with first-degree assault in connection with the incident.
Court records say that Kansas City police went to the homeless camp at 12th and Oak late on April 5 and identified Frazier as a suspect in an attack against another man at the camp.
Surveillance video showed the assault, which employed a machete.
Frazier told police that he had been in an argument with the other men at the camp.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.