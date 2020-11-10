Click here for updates on this story
OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) -- An Old Fort man faces charges after an investigation into stolen political signs and property damage.
A release from the McDowell County Sheriff's Office states a person reported on Thursday, Oct. 15 that someone had stolen political signs from his yard in Old Fort and destroyed his mailbox.
Officials say an investigation led to identifying Richard Bruce Corcoran, 50, of Old Fort as the suspect. Corcoran is the neighbor of the victim.
Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Corcoran with larceny and damage to property.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.