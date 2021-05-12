Click here for updates on this story
MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was bound over for trial Tuesday, May 11, for reckless homicide.
Jakob Ivy is accused of causing the death of his 3-month-old son last month.
Ivy has admitted shaking the baby.
The medical examiner ruled that this was a homicide, that the baby died from blunt force trauma to his head.
Ivy entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday.
His next court date is June 8.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.