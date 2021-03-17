Washington, DC, police arrested a Texas man outside Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence, the US Naval Observatory, in the nation's capital on Wednesday and he's now facing weapons and ammunition charges.
A spokesperson for Washington's Metropolitan Police said officers responded "at approximately 12:12 pm, to the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, NW in reference to a suspicious person based on an intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas, who was detained by US Secret Service." Law enforcement contacted the man after a region-wide intelligence bulletin had been issued for the suspect.
DC police say officers arrested and charged 31-year-old Paul Murray, of San Antonio, and that a rifle and ammunition were recovered from his vehicle.
According to police, he's been charged with several counts: carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.
The US Secret Service told CNN in a statement that Uniformed Division officers detained the man before Metropolitan Police arrived on the scene.
A Secret Service official says none of the agency's protectees were at the residence at the time of the incident.
