HOLTON, KS (KCTV) -- A Bonner Springs man with a warrant out for his arrest is facing drug possession charges after the vehicle he was in was pulled over for a traffic infraction in Holton, Kansas.
The Jackson County, Kansas Sheriff's Office says that a 2007 Chrysler Aspen was pulled over just before 1 a.m. Saturday near U.S. 75 Highway and 3rd Street.
The passenger, 40-year-old Justin W. Nidiffer from Bonner Springs, was arrested on a warrant out of Wyandotte County for possession of methamphetamine.
The sheriff's office says that Nidiffer was also in possession of illicit contraband.
He has now been charged with possession of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
Nidiffer has been booked into the Jackson County, Kansas jail.
