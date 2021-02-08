Man arrested in connection with slaying of 15-yo

Click here for updates on this story
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KFSM) -- The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) has made an arrest in the homicide of a Washington Co. juvenile.
Chief Mike Reynolds made the arrest announcement on Monday (Feb. 8).
On October 21, 2020, at around 6:15 p.m., Fayetteville Police responded to the area of 13942 Goshen-Tuttle WC 79 to assist Washington County Sheriff’s Office with a suspicious death investigation.
After arriving on the scene, detectives discovered the body of a 15-year-old male. The person's identity has not been released at this time.
Fayetteville detectives investigated the case for several months before presenting it to the Washington County Prosecutors Office.
On Thursday (Feb. 4), a Capital Murder warrant was issued for 22-year-old Diontre D Lang.
On Saturday (Feb. 6), Fayetteville detectives traveled to Oklahoma City where they were assisted by the Oklahoma City Police Department and the US Marshal’s Office.
They located Lang and arrested him for Capital Murder.
Lang is awaiting extradition to Arkansas.
