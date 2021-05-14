Click here for updates on this story
Hilo, HI (KITV) -- A Hilo man was recently arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened last Saturday in Hilo.
Officers responded to reports of numerous stabbing victims just after 10:45 p.m. at the old Pu‘ueo Poi Factory on Kekuanao‘a Street. Upon arrival, officials saw a man running from the building. Witnesses say the man running was the individual responsible for the stabbings. Police located and arrested 38-year-old Johan Welson on suspicion of second-degree assault.
In total, three men were stabbed outside of the apartment. The stabbing victims were determined to be a 40-year-old man and his 18-year-old and 14-year-old sons. They were transported to Hilo Medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 18-year-old was treated and released; the father and his 14-year-old son were both admitted -- both have since been discharged.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Grant Todd of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381 or email at Grant.Todd@hawaiicounty.gov or call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
