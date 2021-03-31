Click here for updates on this story
VILLAGE OF RAYMOND, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says a 62-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, Mar. 30 after firing a gun while a tow truck driver attempted to repossess a car.
Authorities say the tow truck operator was approached by the man around 3:45 a.m. The man fired a bullet into the ground and the tow truck driver left.
The man is being held at the Racine County Jail.
