MECHANICSBURG, PA (WPMT) -- A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a crossbow into an occupied home.
Charles Grosser, 55, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats, among other related charges, for his role in the incident.
On Sunday, October 25 around 8:00 p.m., police responded to the 4500 block of Rolo Court in Mechanicsburg for a reported disturbance.
Police learned that Grosser had allegedly fired a crossbow into an occupied home, and took Grosser into custody.
Four police departments responded to the scene.
He was transported to Cumberland County Central Booking and was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $49,000 bail.
