Man arrested for allegedly abusing 6-mo puppy

Click here for updates on this story
FORT SMITH, Arkansas (KFSM) -- Warning: The video posted in this story could be disturbing for some viewers and depicts animal abuse.
A 28-year-old man from Fort Smith is being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center with pending charges after being arrested for allegedly abusing a 6-month-old puppy at a home on S 66th Street.
Video sent to the Fort Smith Police Department shows Shane Tyler Mullen slamming and violently assaulting the animal.
According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, the video was taken on Dec. 30, 2020.
On Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, the Fort Smith Police Department Criminal Investigations Division placed Mullen under arrest. He is facing a 1st-degree cruelty to animals offense
According to Mitchell, the dog has been removed from the home and is now in the care of Fort Smith Animal Services Officers.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.