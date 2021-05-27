Click here for updates on this story
ATLANTA (WGCL) -- An Atlanta Police Department Aviation Unit was out on a shift late Wednesday night, when someone on the ground pointed a laser pointer at the helicopter.
According to APD, the Phoenix chopper was out assisting in the search for a missing 6-year-old child when someone began pointing a green laser inside the cockpit.
APD tweeted the above video of the incident. They followed with a tweet showing they had taken a man into custody.
We do not know the identity of the man at this time.
