ZEBULON, North Carolina (WRAL) -- A Cary man is charged with an assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting on E. North St. Zebulon.
Police said one person was shot after 6 p.m. Sunday and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A family pet was also shot and did not survive.
Police arrested Tymane Adams, 23, of Cary, after a chase that ended on Cypress Street in Wendell.
Adams was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury and injury to personal property.
Police are still searching for another suspect.
