Click here for updates on this story
Medford, Massachusetts (WBZ) -- A Stoneham man was arrested after he allegedly flashed a pellet gun with a laser sight at another driver during a road rage confrontation.
Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, a woman said she was exiting Interstate 93 South on the ramp to the Route 60 rotary in Medford when a man tried to merge in front of her.
The man brandished what appeared to be a handgun.
A pellet gun used during a Medford road rage incident. (Image Credit: Massachusetts State Police)
Massachusetts State Police located the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Patrick Ingemi, moments later on Main Street.
Troopers found a pellet gun that looked like an authentic weapon.
Ingemi was arrested on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Thursday.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.