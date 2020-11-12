KANSAS CITY, MO -- (KCTV)
A man arrested in Utah Wednesday during a traffic stop is accused of threatening former Missouri (D) Sen. Claire McCaskill's life.
Utah Highway Patrol arrested George William Stahl after a high-speed chase in Summit County.
The 26-year old is accused of making threats at the former Missouri senator several times, according to court documents.
Authorities say Stahl told them he was on his way to Missouri to kill her.
Wednesday's chase reached up to 130 miles per hour.
A spike strip was deployed to stop his vehicle.
Stahl is facing several charges including threat of terrorism and failure to stop at the command of police.
